HONORS

Two Panhandle students named to Peru State Dean’s Lists

PERU – Peru State College announces its President's and Dean's List for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico and five foreign countries were on the lists.

Students named to the list were: Wendi Coker Callenius, of Scottsbluff, Dean's List Spring 2022, and Grace Greenwood, of Chappell, Dean's List Fall 2021 and Dean's List Spring 2022.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

Tags

