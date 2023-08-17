The University of Wyoming lists the following students from the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming on the 2023 spring semester.

Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: These honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

Students are: John Pappas, of Bridgeport; Luke A. Kahl, of Chadron; Zoee A. Smith, of Gering; Skylar Edmund and Kalen M. Lotton, both of Harrison; Zane L. Anthony and Toby William McManigal, both of Kimball; Maximus A. Palomo, of Mitchell; Jacob Strecker, of Morrill; Amanda Beier, Braydon J. Cortney and Drew Robert Reece, both of Sidney; Breann Pauls and Silas Boyd, both of LaGrange; Makenzie B. Vaughn, Lingle; Bree Coxbill, Brian D. Fenn, Samuel S. Firminhac, Katie Johnson, Timothy L. Randolph, Marjie Schmitt, Matthew Neil Vanatta and Calista J. Yeik, all of Torrington; Danielle Elizabeth Clapper and Caleb Matthew Sauer, both of Veteran.

President’s Honor Roll: The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester.

Students are: Ashley Shimic, of Hawk Springs; Lindsey Baker, Mason A. Brummell, Trisha M. Cates, Noelle Elizabeth Chapman, Bailey A. Dagen, Jonathan W. Jolly, Quentin S. Meyer, Jaycee N. Myrtle, Kaci Lynn Schmick and Bethany Wunibald, all of Torrington; Shaylee Messersmith, of Alliance; Leah Albro, of Bayard; Evy Inez Loomis-Goltl, of Bridgeport; Brock Austin Parker, of Gering; Morgan R. Edmund, of Harrison; Jonathan T. Pieper, of Mitchell; Virginia May Herboldsheimer, of Potter; McKenna Kaitlyn Hackett, Scottsbluff.

Provost’s Honor Roll: The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students are: Justin R. Scott, of Gering; Ansley Hessler and Adeline E. Hobbs, of Mitchell; Jatin Lee Cranmore, Emma Herman and Jacob S. Krul, of Scottsbluff; Victoria R. Brauer and Sheri Lynn Nicks, both of Sidney; Candee L. Coxbill, Avy Finch, Benjamin Martin, Tristyn M. McKiney, Courtney Schwartzkopf and Conner Aaryn Waring, all of Torrington.