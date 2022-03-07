 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Wyoming fall and summer semester graduates: Goshen County

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Goshen County at the completion of the 2021 fall and summer semesters.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).

Fall

Students are:

Lingle

Charles Duncan Pulliam BS

Torrington

Elise Louise Balin BA

Lawrence Beck BSN

Logan Harris BA

Nathan E. Stitt BSB

Yoder

Samantha A. Jurkowski BS

Summer students are:

Lingle

Mary A. Miller BA

Torrington

Logan Patrick Barker MA

Erin Carolyn Buchanan MS

Madison Shae Haun MS

Adam P. Lehmitz BS

Laura Marie Richins DNP

Kristin M. Wilkes DNP

Brock R. Youtz MS

