University of Wyoming fall and summer semester graduates: Goshen County

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Goshen County at the completion of the 2021 fall and summer semesters.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).
Fall
Students are:
Lingle
Charles Duncan Pulliam BS
Torrington
Elise Louise Balin BA
Lawrence Beck BSN
Logan Harris BA
Nathan E. Stitt BSB
Yoder
Samantha A. Jurkowski BS
Summer students are:
Lingle
Mary A. Miller BA
Torrington
Logan Patrick Barker MA
Erin Carolyn Buchanan MS
Madison Shae Haun MS
Adam P. Lehmitz BS
Laura Marie Richins DNP
Kristin M. Wilkes DNP
Brock R. Youtz MS