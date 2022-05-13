University of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Nebraska

Feb. 25, 2022 - The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Alliance

Bailey Christine Johnson

Amherst

Karlie B. Rumbeck

Ayr

Sydney Shestak

Bayard

Leah K. Albro

Bridgeport

Evy Inez Loomis-Goltl

Broken Bow

Nicholas Dean Solaas

Callaway

Garrett F. Hrupek

Chadron

Kayley D. Galbraith

Cody

Sydney Adamson

Elkhorn

Mackenzie Alexis Thomas

Gering

Trent A. Davis

Gothenburg

Annica Harm

Delaney N. Harm

Grand Island

William Hunkins

Kearney

Rudolph J. Stofer

Lincoln

Ranae C. Canaday

Sophia G. Fahleson

Lincoln Loftus

William J. Lovett

North Platte

Isabelle E. Eisenrich

Omaha

Scott L. Collins

Nathan F. Dukart

Zachary Scott Goldner

Elizabeth Howard

Samuel Scott

Hailey A. Zuroske

Paxton

Dane W. Storer

Scottsbluff

Jatin Lee Cranmore

Sabastian J. Harsh

Emma Herman

Scott A. Herman

Shawna N. Hill

Brooke Alysa Holzworth

Sidney

Amanda R. Beier

Braydon J. Cortney

John Henry Houk

Abigail Mortensen

Drew Robert Reece

Sutherland

Taylor M. Weber

Tryon

Jared Schultis

Wahoo

Madilyn Leigh Larson

Wayne

Kendall Avery Braun