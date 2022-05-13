University of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Nebraska

Feb. 25, 2022 - The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities. Offering 200 areas of study, UW provides an environment for success. A low student/faculty ratio allows for individual instruction and attention, and undergraduates often participate in cutting-edge research projects.
Students are:
Alliance
Bailey Christine Johnson
Amherst
Karlie B. Rumbeck
Ayr
Sydney Shestak
Bayard
Leah K. Albro
Bridgeport
Evy Inez Loomis-Goltl
Broken Bow
Nicholas Dean Solaas
Callaway
Garrett F. Hrupek
Chadron
Kayley D. Galbraith
Cody
Sydney Adamson
Elkhorn
Mackenzie Alexis Thomas
Gering
Trent A. Davis
Gothenburg
Annica Harm
Delaney N. Harm
Grand Island
William Hunkins
Kearney
Rudolph J. Stofer
Lincoln
Ranae C. Canaday
Sophia G. Fahleson
Lincoln Loftus
William J. Lovett
North Platte
Isabelle E. Eisenrich
Omaha
Scott L. Collins
Nathan F. Dukart
Zachary Scott Goldner
Elizabeth Howard
Samuel Scott
Hailey A. Zuroske
Paxton
Dane W. Storer
Scottsbluff
Jatin Lee Cranmore
Sabastian J. Harsh
Emma Herman
Scott A. Herman
Shawna N. Hill
Brooke Alysa Holzworth
Sidney
Amanda R. Beier
Braydon J. Cortney
John Henry Houk
Abigail Mortensen
Drew Robert Reece
Sutherland
Taylor M. Weber
Tryon
Jared Schultis
Wahoo
Madilyn Leigh Larson
Wayne
Kendall Avery Braun