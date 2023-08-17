The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students at the completion of the 2023 spring semester.
Gering: Lizabeth R. Marker, BS (Bachelor of Science); Brock Austin Parker, BS; Justin R. Scott, BS.
Harrison: Morgan R. Edmund, BA (Bachelor of Arts).
Kimball: Zane L. Anthony, BS.
Lyman: Katelan Rogers, BS and CERT (Certificate).
Mitchell: Natalie Reese Simpson, BA.
Morrill: Jacob Strecker, BA.
Scottsbluff: Jatin Lee Cranmore, BS; Lauren Jeanine Newell, JD (Juris Doctor).
Sidney: Victoria R. Brauer, MS (Master of Science) and PhRD (Doctor of Pharmacy); Braydon J. Cortney, BS; Sheri Lynn Nicks, BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); Drew Robert Reece, BA; Ashlyn K. Sutton, BA.
Lingle: Caren Ann Speckner, JD; Joe R. Speckner, JD.
Lusk: Katherine F. Kruse, CERT.
Lyman: Briggin Bluemel, BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business).
Torrington: Lindsey Baker, BS; Mason A. Brummell, BS; Noelle Elizabeth Chapman, MS and PhRD; Elizabeth R. Foos, BS; Laura Madison Halley, BS; Kaeden Joshua Jackson, BSB; Quentin S. Meyer, BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); Cydney Sharp, CERT.