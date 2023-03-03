The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Wyoming at the completion of the 2022 fall semester.

Bailey Christine Johnson BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts), of Alliance; Sheridan M. Magninie BS (Bachelor of Science) , of Dix; Davis G. Eskam MPA (Master of Public Administration, of Gering; Alexandra Nichole Howell PhD (Doctor of Philosophy), of Morrill; Craig Daniel Smith MS (Master of Science), of Scottsbluff, Landen Fuller BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering), of Ft. Laramie; Marcus J. Garcia BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering), Jaiden T. Hopkins BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering), Christian Syxx Jackson BS, Taylor J. Malm BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business), Joshua L. Posten BS, William C. White Jr. BS, all of Torrington; Jagger William Evans BA (Bachelor of Arts), Hana Rae Fancher MS, Nicolette Freitas BSN, Carlos J. Garcia BS, all of Wheatland; Bryson Mijares BS, of Yoder.