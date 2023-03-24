The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester.
Shaylee Messersmith, of Alliance; Leah K. Albro, of Bayard; Evy Inez Loomis-Goltl, of Bridgeport; Justin R. Scott, of Gering; Morgan R. Edmund, of Harrison; Maximus A. Palomo and Jonathan T. Pieper, of Mitchell; Virginia May Herboldsheimer, of Potter; Jatin Lee Cranmore, McKenna Kaitlyn Hackett and Jacob S. Krul, each of Scottsbluff; Drew Robert Reece and Ashlyn K. Sutton, of Sidney; Breann Pauls, of LaGrange; Lindsey Baker, Trisha M. Cates, Noelle Elizabeth Chapman, Bree Coxbill, Candee L. Coxbill, Bailey A. Dagen, Calista K. Dugger, Sera Glass, Quentin S. Meyer and Matthew N. Vanatta, all of Torrington.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.