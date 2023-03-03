The University of Wyoming recently released the list of students on the 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students from eastern Wyoming and the Panhandle are:
Fort Laramie
Landen Fuller
Hawk Springs
Ashley Shimic
Torrington
Marc Boalch
Melissa Church
Brian D. Fenn
People are also reading…
Elizabeth R. Foos
Taylor J. Malm
Tristyn M. McKiney
Joshua L. Posten
Autumn Zulauf Luckey
Gering
Brock Austin Parker
Lyman
Katelan Rogers
Mitchell
Ansley Hessler
Scottsbluff
Emzie L. Coop
Emma Herman