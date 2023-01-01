UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown:
Alliance: Brooklyn Rose Branstiter, Nathan Dean Fancher, Donna Lynn LeMunyan, Jayden David McCracken, Calysta Trevino, Courtney Cox, Emersen Cyza, Keaton Cottrell, Nolan Nagaki, Riley Lawrence, Thalia Gonzalez
People are also reading…
Bayard: Traeton James Harimon, Madison Oliverius
Bridgeport: Bethia Gwen Hamilton, Kyler Michelle Watts, Sydney Nein
Chadron: Morgan Ann Rutledge, Dawn Dunbar, Mande Wollesen
Gering: Alethia Henderson, Jamisyn Lynne Howard, Talera Marie Kinsey, Kobie Robert Krantz, Cloey Fries, Kayle Morris
Gordon: Madie Petersen
Harrisburg: Makyla Mason
Hemingford: Kenny Wyland
Henry: Jade Werner
Kimball: Thomas Muldoon
Mitchell: Hayley Lynn Blackstone, Samantha Pinney, Aubree Branson, RC Sisson
Oshkosh: Catie Seibel
Potter: Mary Jane Kasten, Hannah Jade Reeve
Rushville: Mikayla Jaggers
Scottsbluff: Martina Lucius, Kelly Rashelle Snelling, Aiden Kyle Zaro, Alexys Kersenbrock, Carley McDowell, Christian Bokelman, Janet Spengler, Meghan Calvert, Mia Murillo, Olivia Longmore, Seth Yarnell
Sidney: Mitchell James Deer, Brynna Ross, Karly Ryan Sylvester, Paige Hobson, Tia Pritchard