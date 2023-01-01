UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown:

Alliance: Brooklyn Rose Branstiter, Nathan Dean Fancher, Donna Lynn LeMunyan, Jayden David McCracken, Calysta Trevino, Courtney Cox, Emersen Cyza, Keaton Cottrell, Nolan Nagaki, Riley Lawrence, Thalia Gonzalez

Bayard: Traeton James Harimon, Madison Oliverius

Bridgeport: Bethia Gwen Hamilton, Kyler Michelle Watts, Sydney Nein

Chadron: Morgan Ann Rutledge, Dawn Dunbar, Mande Wollesen

Gering: Alethia Henderson, Jamisyn Lynne Howard, Talera Marie Kinsey, Kobie Robert Krantz, Cloey Fries, Kayle Morris

Gordon: Madie Petersen

Harrisburg: Makyla Mason

Hemingford: Kenny Wyland

Henry: Jade Werner

Kimball: Thomas Muldoon

Mitchell: Hayley Lynn Blackstone, Samantha Pinney, Aubree Branson, RC Sisson

Oshkosh: Catie Seibel

Potter: Mary Jane Kasten, Hannah Jade Reeve

Rushville: Mikayla Jaggers

Scottsbluff: Martina Lucius, Kelly Rashelle Snelling, Aiden Kyle Zaro, Alexys Kersenbrock, Carley McDowell, Christian Bokelman, Janet Spengler, Meghan Calvert, Mia Murillo, Olivia Longmore, Seth Yarnell

Sidney: Mitchell James Deer, Brynna Ross, Karly Ryan Sylvester, Paige Hobson, Tia Pritchard