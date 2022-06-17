UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 spring semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
Panhandle students are:
Alliance: Brock Brass, Calysta Trevino, Courtney Cox, Keaton Cottrell, Marque Crowe, Thalia Gonzalez, Nathan Dean Fancher, Sydney Ellen Nordeen.
Bayard: Traeton James Harimon, Steven Lee James, Miah Vera, Zander Lee Wells.
Bridgeport: Betsaida Dominguez, Logan Nichols, Sydney Nein, Emily Baxter, Cole Steven Faessler, Bethia Gwen Hamilton, Kyler Michelle Watts.
Chadron: Dawn Dunbar, Mande Wollesen, Morgan Ann Rutledge, Shaniah Thurston.
Crawford: James Kriz.
Gering: Awni McGrath, Liza Nicholson, Sheridan Blanco, Xavier Arellano, Alethia Henderson, Jamisyn Lynne Howard, Talera Marie Kinsey.
People are also reading…
Hemingford: Kenny Wyland, Kylie Michelle Mendiola
Mitchell: Diamond Palomo, Lissa Eureste, Ron Sisson, Anyssa Lopez.
Morrill: Jaiden Steiner
Rushville: Mikayla Jaggers.
Scottsbluff: Janet Spengler, Juan Torres, Meghan Calvert, Nate Sanchez, Olivia Longmore, Seth Yarnell, Dakota Darr Empfield, Kobie Robert Krantz, Tessa Nichole Leicester, Kelly Rashelle Snelling
Sidney: Tia Pritchard, Aspen Alyssa Arent, Karly Ryan Sylvester.