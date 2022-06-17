 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 spring semester

  • Updated
  • 0

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. 

Panhandle students are:

Alliance: Brock Brass, Calysta Trevino, Courtney Cox, Keaton Cottrell, Marque Crowe, Thalia Gonzalez, Nathan Dean Fancher, Sydney Ellen Nordeen.

Bayard:  Traeton James Harimon, Steven Lee James, Miah Vera, Zander Lee Wells.

Bridgeport: Betsaida Dominguez, Logan Nichols, Sydney Nein, Emily Baxter, Cole Steven Faessler, Bethia Gwen Hamilton, Kyler Michelle Watts.

Chadron: Dawn Dunbar, Mande Wollesen, Morgan Ann Rutledge, Shaniah Thurston.

Crawford: James Kriz.

Gering: Awni McGrath, Liza Nicholson, Sheridan Blanco, Xavier Arellano, Alethia Henderson, Jamisyn Lynne Howard, Talera Marie Kinsey.

Hemingford: Kenny Wyland, Kylie Michelle Mendiola

Mitchell: Diamond Palomo, Lissa Eureste, Ron Sisson, Anyssa Lopez.

Morrill: Jaiden Steiner

Rushville: Mikayla Jaggers.

Scottsbluff: Janet Spengler, Juan Torres, Meghan Calvert, Nate Sanchez, Olivia Longmore, Seth Yarnell, Dakota Darr Empfield, Kobie Robert Krantz, Tessa Nichole Leicester,  Kelly Rashelle Snelling

Sidney: Tia Pritchard, Aspen Alyssa Arent, Karly Ryan Sylvester.

