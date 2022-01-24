UNK anounces dean's list for 2021 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska.
City State Name
Alliance NE Calysta Trevino
Alliance NE Courtney Cox
Alliance NE Diana Acosta
Alliance NE Keaton Cottrell
Alliance NE Thalia Gonzalez
Alliance NE Sydney Ellen Nordeen
Alliance NE Nicole Marie Placek
Bridgeport NE Betsaida Dominguez
Bridgeport NE Logan Nichols
Bridgeport NE Sydney Nein
Bridgeport NE Emily Paige Baxter
Bridgeport NE Cole Steven Faessler
Bridgeport NE Bethia Gwen Hamilton
Bridgeport NE Kyler Michelle Watts
Chadron NE Morgan Ann Rutledge
Gering NE Brock Belgum
Gering NE Cassidy Lioy Busch
Gering NE Juana Perez
Gering NE Sheridan Blanco
Gering NE Alethia Joy Henderson
Gering NE Jamisyn Lynne Howard
Gering NE Talera Marie Kinsey
Gering NE Jaydin Rose Shropshire
Hemingford NE Kenny Wyland
Hemingford NE Rayne Jespersen
Hemingford NE Kylie Michelle Mendiola
Lyman NE Kenna Joy Krahulik
Scottsbluff NE Jensen Bedlan
Scottsbluff NE Juan Torres
Scottsbluff NE Meghan Calvert
Scottsbluff NE Nate Sanchez
Scottsbluff NE Olivia Longmore
Scottsbluff NE Seth Yarnell
Scottsbluff NE Dakota Darr Empfield
Scottsbluff NE Patrick Lee Fleeman
Scottsbluff NE Kobie Robert Krantz
Scottsbluff NE Tessa Nichole Leicester
Scottsbluff NE Kelly Rashelle Snelling
Sidney NE Tia Pritchard
Sidney NE Isavell N Hernandez
Sidney NE Karly Ryan Sylvester