UNK anounces dean's list for 2021 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska.

City State Name

Alliance NE Calysta Trevino

Alliance NE Courtney Cox

Alliance NE Diana Acosta

Alliance NE Keaton Cottrell

Alliance NE Thalia Gonzalez

Alliance NE Sydney Ellen Nordeen

Alliance NE Nicole Marie Placek

Bridgeport NE Betsaida Dominguez