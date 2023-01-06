UNK degrees for 405 conferred at winter commencement

KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 405 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 16 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Alliance: Keaton Cottrell, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Nicole Placek, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education; Owen Shelmadine, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
Bayard: Steven James, Bachelor of General Studies
Bridgeport: Macie Miller, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Brittney Newkirk, BAED, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Inclusive, Magna Cum Laude
Chappell: Michael Smith, BAED, Social Science Education
Gering: J Belgum, BAED, Social Science Education; Lauren Rairigh, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Cristal Robbins, Master of Science Education, Learning, Design & Technology
People are also reading…
Harrison: Cody Haas, Master of Science Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Scottsbluff: Enedina Manriquez Camarena, Master of Science Education, School Counseling Secondary; Stacey Meisner, Master of Science, Biology
Sidney: Alexandra Primm, Master of Science Education, School Counseling Secondary