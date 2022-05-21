UNK degrees for 682 conferred at May 13 spring commencement

KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 13 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Panhandle candidates for degrees are:

Alliance: Mara Andersen, Master of Arts in Education English; Broc Anderson, Master of Arts- History; Marque Crowe Bachelor of Science- Exercise Science; Austin Luger, Bachelor of Science - Recreation, Outdoor, Event Management; Sydney Nordeen, Bachelor of Science - Psychology.

Bayard : Miah Vera, Bachelor of Science - Organizational & Relational Communication; Carissa Wolfe, Bachelor of Science - Psychobiology.

Gering: Xavier Arellano, Bachelor of Science - Exercise Science; Sheridan Blanco, Bachelor of General Studies; Jessica Svoboda, Bachelor of Science - Business Administration.

Hay Springs: Emma Roberts, Bachelor of Science - Business Administration

Lyman: Stefani Tarin, Bachelor of Science - Business Administration; Kelsey Walker, Master of Arts Education -Curriculum & Instruction-Secondary Education.

Minatare – Miguel Martinez Jr., Master of Science in Education - Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Mitchell: Bailey Branson, Bachelor of Arts in Education - Social Science Education; Lissa Eureste, Bachelor of General Studies; Gabriel Reynoso, Bachelor of General Studies.

Morrill: Westyn Hooton, Bachelor of Science - Industrial distribution.

Scottsbluff : Perla Camargo, Bachelor of Arts in Education - Elementary Education; Luis Cordova, Bachelor of Arts in Education - Modern Languages Education; Marriah Donnally, Bachelor of Science - Social Work; Dakota Empfield, Bachelor of Music - Music Performance; Christopher Palomo, Bachelor of Science - Exercise Science; Jaydin Shropshire, Bachelor of Science - Criminal Justice; Juan Torres, Bachelor of Science - Psychobiology; Baleria Velazquez, Master of Arts Education - Reading PK-12.

Sidney: Riley Christensen, Bachelor of Science - Business Administration; Paige Langley, Bachelor of Arts - History; Emily Mahr, Master of Science in Education - Speech Language Pathology; Morgan Sonnie, Bachelor of Science - Exercise Science.