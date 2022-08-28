UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State.

Panhandle members of the band include: Keaton Cottrell of Alliance, Aiden Zaro of Alliance, TruLee White of Bayard, Kylie Mendiola of Hemingford, Kenna Krahulik of Lyman, Zane Blomenkamp of Mitchell, and Brynna Ross of Sidney.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22, and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.

Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are Ming Li Goldston of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Sadie Uhing of Hartington.