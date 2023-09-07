KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band began its seasonwith the Sept. 9 home football game against Northeastern State.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains will perform Sept. 23 in the annual UNK Band Day Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the UNK Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, Harvest of Harmony Parade on Oct. 7 in Grand Island and Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest on Oct. 21 at Kearney High School.

Show themes for the 2023 season include music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Dark Side of Disney.”

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are Sam Heitz of York and Emma Schroeder of Kenesaw.

Members of the 2023 UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band from the Panhandle are: Aiden Zaro, of Alliance; Kylie Mendiola, of Hemingford; Zane Blomenkamp, Aubree Branson, Riley Murphy, all of Mitchell; Brennalyn Carlson, of Scottsbluff.