KEARNEY – More than 2,500 University of Nebraska at Kearney academic merit and leadership scholarships have been granted to 2023 graduates from Nebraska and out-of-state high schools. The total value of the awards is $13.5 million yearly.

UNK awards more than $28 million in scholarships and grants each year. The average scholarship awarded to freshmen at UNK is $10,267, and 87% of all freshmen receive scholarships and/or grants.

More information about scholarships at UNK is available at unk.edu/scholarships. All scholarships listed are renewable for eight semesters, four years or 120 credit hours.

Basic descriptions of scholarships from UNK and those receiving, listed by hometown, include:

Board of Regents – The most prestigious award granted by UNK. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Distinguished Scholar Award – Provides $3,000 annually toward tuition.

Loper Achievement – Provides $2,000 annually toward tuition.

Nebraska Career – Awarded to Nebraska students enrolled in health care, engineering, mathematics, computer information systems, pre-veterinary medicine, communication disorders, biology, chemistry, exercise science, industrial technology and psychology degree programs. Valued at $40,000 over four years.

Alliance: Maribel Carrillo, Board of Regents; Annaka Digmann, Board of Regents; Abraham Gomez, Board of Regents; Kaigan McBride, Distinguished Scholar; Peyton Kindred, Loper Achievement; Evan Hadden, Nebraska Career.

Bayard: Arissa Staman, Board of Regents; Zoie Clause, Distinguished Scholar; Emma Henkel, Distinguished Scholar.

Bridgeport: Claire Linders, Distinguished Scholar; Avery Weibert, Loper Achievement.

Broadwater: Lindsie Leithead, Loper Achievement.

Chadron: Cassidy Nesheim, Board of Regents; Kailee Webster, Board of Regents; Rhett Cullers, Distinguished Scholar; Aidan Dressel, Distinguished Scholar; Aspen Graves, Distinguished Scholar; Abby Calkins, Loper Achievement; Naomie Elliott, Loper Achievement; Makinley Fuller, Loper Achievement; Ayoluwa Kennedy, Loper Achievement; Marlee Pinnt, Loper Achievement; Zander Rust, Loper Achievement; Gavin Sloan, Loper Achievement

Chappell: Haily Koenen, Board of Regents; Ella Ningen, Distinguished Scholar.

Gering: Easton Anderson, Board of Regents; Hunter Bohl, Board of Regents; Hannah Boyd, Board of Regents; Aspen Elsen, Board of Regents; Regan Fuller, Board of Regents; Emily Hutton. Board of Regents; Megan Kicken, Board of Regents; Kaitlyn Peterson, Board of Regents; Jada Schlothauer, Board of Regents; Wyatt Soule, Board of Regents; Olivia McEniry, Distinguished Scholar; Ella Thomas, Distinguished Scholar; Madison Herbel, Loper Achievement; Abigail Prohs; Loper Achievement, Gering; Carleigh Pszanka, Loper Achievement; Elaina Ramirez, Loper Achievement.

Gordon: Tessa Hurlburt, Board of Regents; Ellis Livingston, Board of Regents; Reaghan Shultz, Board of Regents; Logan Slama, Loper Achievement.

Gurley: Dawson Juelfs, Loper Achievement; Cort Rummel, Loper Achievement.

Harrisburg: Justin Klosterman, Loper Achievement; Randall May, Loper Achievement.

Hemingford: Catherine Bryner, Board of Regents; Taren Hunter, Board of Regents; Lawrence Miller, Board of Regents; Rylie Wright, Loper Achievement.

Kimball: Charlotte Hargreaves, Board of Regents; Kallie Crossman, Loper Achievement; Angel Helms, Loper Achievement

Minatare: Kathryn Vance, Distinguished Scholar; Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, Loper Achievement.

Mitchell: Tyler Jackson, Board of Regents; Addison Lashley, Board of Regents; Bailey Markowski, Board of Regents; Dionicia Rodriguez, Board of Regents; LeAnna Shultz, Board of Regents; Hayden Umble, Board of Regents; Lillian Golden, Distinguished Scholar; Janay Wurdeman; Tucker Thomas, Loper Achievement.

Morrill: Riley Murphy, Board of Regents; Kaitlin McHugh, Loper Achievement.

Potter: Zachary Rotert, Board of Regents; Jayden Shoemaker, Board of Regents; Kaylee Gaasch, Loper Achievement; Joshua Kasten, Loper Achievement; Kailey Nicklas, Loper Achievement.

Rushville: Hadleigh Hoos, Board of Regents.

Scottsbluff: Brennalyn Carlson, Board of Regents; Destiny Gonzales, Board of Regents; Brooke Margheim, Board of Regents; Leah Polk, Board of Regents; Piper Ryschon, Board of Regents; Makenzie Budke, Distinguished Scholar; Greggery Hartman, Distinguished Scholar; Briana Rios, Distinguished Scholar, Teagan Sell, Distinguished Scholar; Austin Svitak, Distinguished Scholar; Skylear Wylie, Distinguished Scholar; Sarah Arellano, Loper Achievement; Aubrey Barrett, Loper Achievement; Jenna Buck, Loper Achievement; Fabiola Hernandez Canela, Loper Achievement; Kate Larson, Loper Achievement; Abigail Parker, Loper Achievement; Tierra West, Loper Achievement.

Sidney: Gavin Allen, Board of Regents; Jesse Cortney, Board of Regents; Krishnaraj Ganesan, Board of Regents; Reese Riddle, Board of Regents; Allison Deal, Distinguished Scholar; Zoe Fornander, Distinguished Scholar; Austin Glanz, Distinguished Scholar; Jaeden Dillehay, Loper Achievement; Jacob Dowse, Loper Achievement; Destiny Frye, Loper Achievement; Dyson Grabowski, Loper Achievement; Benjamin Hashman, Loper Achievement; Koleman Kaiser, Loper Achievement; Aubree Larson, Loper Achievement; Rylee McManis, Loper Achievement; Audrey Splichal, Loper Achievement; Abrielle Steffens, Loper Achievement.