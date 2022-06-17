UNK senior receives Nester Student Leadership Award

KEARNEY – Emily Baxter of Bridgeport was among seven May graduates with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Established by former UNK Chancellor William R. Nester and his wife Mary Jane, the award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.

Baxter graduated Friday, May 13, with a degree in chemistry with a health science emphasis. She will continue her education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha, with plans to specialize in pediatrics.

Baxter was a member of the UNK Honors Program, Kearney Health Opportunities Program, Student Government, Alpha Phi sorority and Chemistry Club. She also participated in undergraduate research and tutored students through the UNK Learning Commons. During the summer, Baxter volunteers at the Roundup River Ranch in Colorado, a camp for children with serious illnesses and their families.

Her awards and honors include the UNK dean’s list, General Chemistry Student of the Year (2019), Organic Chemistry Student of the Year (2020), Analytical Student of the Year (2020), Biochemistry Student of the Year (2021) and Alpha Phi Freshman of the Year (2019).