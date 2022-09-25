UNK Wind Ensemble announces members, fall concert dates

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2022 members and concert dates.

Local members include:

Alliance: Courtney Cox, finance, Flute/Piccolo, Aiden Zaro, music education, Percussion.

Mitchell: Zane Blomenkamp, history education, Tube.

Scottsbluff: Jamisyn Howard, elementary education, Horn.

The 49-member group will perform Sept. 29 and Dec. 1 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.