UNL awards 632 degrees in August ceremony

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 626 graduates are from 34 countries, 39 states and more than 70 Nebraska communities.

Susan M. Swearer, Willa Cather Professor and chair of the Department of Educational Psychology at Nebraska, delivered the commencement address.

Panhandle students awarded degrees:

— Theodore Dontae Marcy, of Hay Springs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication.

— Darren Ryne Hecker, of Harrisburg, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

— Dillon J. Hernandez, of Scottsbluff, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

— Henry Alexander Gonzalez Hernandez, of Scottsbluff, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

— Samantha JoAnn Wilhelm, of Scottsbluff, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with highest distinction.

— Jake Alan Osborn, of Sidney, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

For the full list of August graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-aug22.