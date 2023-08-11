LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.

The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.

Panhandle students graduating were:

Alliance: Callan Jacob Ackerman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Sophia Mishael Collett-Walker, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in animal science.

Bayard: Kylie Anne Stuart, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.

Bridgeport: Cole James Retchless, College of Law, Juris Doctor.

Chadron: Ethan Fox, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Veronica Jo Parish, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Brayden Scott Richardson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Gering: Morgan Elizabeth Baird, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Jaela Kae Hardin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction; Megan Elizabeth Maser, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Samuel Thomas McCaslin, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Jackson Conner Regan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Kyle William Schroeder, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.

Gordon: Justin Lee Frandsen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Harrison: Cindy Deane Mansfield, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Hemingford: Luke Christopher Cullan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Cade Waylon Payne, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics.

Lyman: Tucker Ira Hodsden, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in mechanized systems management.

Mitchell: Caleb Joseph Koranda, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction, and a Bachelor of Science in computer science with high distinction from the College of Engineering; Aymslee Mathis Mills, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in applied science.

Rushville: Berklie Elizabeth Haag, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in forensic science.

Scottsbluff: Katlyn Nicole Daugherty, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Shelby Nicole Fisher, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in education; Brayden Jaymes Gonzales, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kyle Adam Henderson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness; Logan Rae Hernandez, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Austin Levi Rhamy, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.

Sidney: Olyvia Ann Frerichs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Halle Rae Ramsey, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Ryan Scott Smelley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Seth Stiles, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.