The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING
College of Nursing, Lincoln division: Yadbir Kaur, of Gering; Avery Hanks, of Wheatland, Wyoming.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff) :Gering -- Ashley Maschmeier, of Gering; Jessica Ragonese, of Hay Springs; Daniel Starke , of Hemingford; Madison Wynne, of Kimball; Paige Linders, of Rushville; Jamison Harvey, Ashley Hill, Jaelynn Hemphill, Kaitlyn Jensen, Sarah Salomon , all of Scottsbluff; Macie Rolls, of Sidney; Emma Johnson, of Torrington.