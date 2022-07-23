UNMC announces recipients of Spring dean’s list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
The following is a list of area students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
College of Dentistry, Dentistry: Gering, Christine Scanlan.
College of Pharmacy: Bridgeport, Quentin Baxter; Sidney, Emma Alexander.
College of Nursing: Alliance, Brittany Dietrich; Gering, Madison Bibb; Bridgeport, Natalie Ramirez; Hay Springs, Madilyn Hagge, Jessica Badje; Hemingford, Daniel Starke; Kimball, Madison Wynne; Mitchell, Danielle Couse; Scottsbluff, Skylar Johnston, Allison Leever; Wheatland, Wyo., Avery Hanks; Torrington, Wyo., Kaylea Rising.
College of Allied Health Professions, Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Scottsbluff, Lawrence Boahen.