 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

UNMC announces recipients of Spring dean’s list

  • 0

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

The following is a list of area students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.

College of Dentistry, Dentistry: Gering,  Christine Scanlan.

College of Pharmacy: Bridgeport,  Quentin Baxter; Sidney,  Emma Alexander.

College of Nursing: Alliance, Brittany Dietrich; Gering,  Madison Bibb; Bridgeport, Natalie Ramirez; Hay Springs,  Madilyn Hagge, Jessica Badje; Hemingford, Daniel Starke; Kimball, Madison Wynne; Mitchell,  Danielle Couse; Scottsbluff,  Skylar Johnston, Allison Leever; Wheatland, Wyo.,  Avery Hanks; Torrington, Wyo.,  Kaylea Rising.

People are also reading…

College of Allied Health Professions, Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Scottsbluff, Lawrence Boahen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News