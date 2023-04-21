Two Panhandle students were among total of 114 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, who learned about their residency assignments March 17 during an event at the Scott Conference Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The 2023 Main Residency Match® — referred to as Match Day — is an annual rite of passage for medical students, a day when students across the country learn where they will train for the next three to seven years, depending on the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Scottsbluff students and their assignments were: Aubree Ford, surgery-preliminary, Vanderbilt University Med Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Micah Holloway, general surgery, ECU Health Med Center, Greenville, North Carolina.

Thirty-eight percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 50% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/geriatrics, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

Nationally there were 40,375 residency positions, the largest number on record.

The UNMC medical students are slated to graduate in May.