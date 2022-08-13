UNMC students participate in Rural Fellows Program at UNL

Public health has long been a concern for rural America. In Nebraska, 34 counties have no hospitals within their borders, and 14 don’t even have clinics. The 2019 floods and COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted Nebraska’s public health struggles. However, this summer, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Rural Fellows Program teamed up to combat this issue.

“There’s always been a need for health care in rural environments,” said Helen Fagan, UNL’s program coordinator for the rural fellows. “But I feel like COVID sped it up and made the need even more pressing. Our hope is our student fellows from UNMC will help meet that shortage.”

“It’s exciting to give our students the opportunity to be physically relocated through the Rural Fellows Program,” said Laura Vinson, the service learning programs coordinator at UNMC. “The UNMC College of Public Health is grounded in public health practice. This experience will provide students the opportunity to build their practical skills and enhance their ability to partner with the community to address the public health needs that impact them every day.”

While health care traditionally refers to individuals’ physical well-being, public health works on a community-wide scale. Food accessibility, hiking and biking trails and mental health services are just a few facets of public health. At UNMC, all Master of Public Health students participate in an Applied Practice Experience (APEX), where they work with communities and produce products that will improve general overall health. Vinson said the philosophy behind APEX aligns perfectly with the rural fellows’ experience.

“This public health practice experience is an opportunity for students to really immerse themselves into public health work,” she said. “A traditional internship is tipped more toward the academic benefit for the student. APEX is focused more on service learning that’s meant to be mutually beneficial and developed from the needs of the participating community.”

“It’s kind of a win-win situation,” Fagan said. “It helps address some of the rural health shortages, and it opens opportunities to students who may be interested in public health but haven’t thought about it through a rural health lens.”

Students who served as rural fellows in the Panhandle:

Arden KimmeMPH Emphasis: Epidemiology

Hometown: Lincoln; Serving: Scottsbluff

On the western edge of the state, Kimme works with Valeria Rodriguez, co-founder of Empowering Families, a non-profit dedicated to building stronger communities through civic education and individual empowerment.

“I’m doing an assessment of barriers to mental healthcare for minorities, specifically immigrants and queer youth,” Kimme said. “There’s a great deal of stress on youth in these communities.”

Kimme spends his days contacting schools to discuss their resource options and studying applicable laws, such as special visa processes for immigrant youth who are in the U.S. without parents. He then is condensing that information into brochures and pamphlets that can be given out as an informative and helpful resource.

“The big thing is letting them know that there is support out there,” Kimme said. “Even if my materials and brochures aren’t exactly helpful, they’ll know that there is help out there, that they matter, that things can be a little bit brighter.”

Eric PulverMPH Emphasis: Emergency Preparedness

Hometown: Omaha; Serving: Alliance

“I’m organizing what’s called a personal preparedness activity for the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC) and their summer camp, which they do for K-5th grade,” Pulver said. “I created a lesson plan and outline for that, and it’s going to focus on personal or family pet preparedness.”

Pulver’s project stems from the ARC’s role as a community center and Chelsie Herian’s, ARC’s board chair, desire for it to meet more than just recreational needs. But Pulver’s plans go beyond childhood education. Pulver is putting together continuity plans for local companies as well.

“Basically, it’s a type of emergency preparedness plan for businesses,” Pulver said. “It’s primarily focused on reducing any disruptions to operations and mitigating financial impacts.”

For Pulver, disaster preparedness is a community endeavor. “I call it social capital,” he said, “which is basically the ability for everyone in town to know each other and rely on each other. It’s a big positive in the rural aspect of disaster resiliency.”