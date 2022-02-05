Wayne State announces Dean's list

WAYNE - Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Panhandle students to make the 2021 fall semester dean’s list:
Kelsey Horton, Alliance; Karly Wangler, Alliance; Gregory Downing, Chadron; Abigail Gardner, Chadron; Brooklyn Stack, Chadron; Lexie Jackson, Mitchell.