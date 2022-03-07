WEL-Life at Scottsbluff receives 2022 customer experience award

SCOTTSBLUFF, Nebraska – WEL-Life at Scottsbluff, a provider of assisted living care, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience Award.TM Qualifying for the award in the categories of Dining Service, Communication, Move-in Process and Transportation Needs, WEL-Life displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

“We are honored to be a five-time award winner of the Pinnacle Award,” said Charlene Zander, WEL-Life Executive Director. “This honor demonstrates the exemplary level of continuity and quality of care that our residents receive when they choose to be members of our community.

“Our dedicated staff exhibit compassion, diligence and great pride in their work. We thank them being a part of our notable team as we graciously serve the residents that reside at WEL-Life at Scottsbluff.”

Throughout its history of serving the community, WEL-Life at Scottsbluff has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2021, a sampling of WEL-Life’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate WEL-Life in specific categories.

Every month, WEL-Life has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award,TM WEL-Life has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best-in-Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.