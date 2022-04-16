 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WESTCO announced awards for 2022 scholarships

WESTCO announced 12 area scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 WESTCO scholarship program, from 10 high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.

Recipients include:

— Laura Albro of Bayard High School. Laura is the daughter of Jon and Ann Albro and will attend either the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Wyoming to study Agronomy.

— Aubree Branson of Mitchell High School. Aubree is the daughter of Tony and Teena Branson and will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study Communication Sciences & Disorders.

— Shelbee Burke of Alliance High School. Shelbee is the daughter of Tom and Gail Burke and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Family & Consumer Science Education.

— Bree Coxbill of Southeast High School. Bree is the daughter of Bob and Dawn Coxbill and will attend the University of Wyoming to study Psychology/Pre-Med.

— Skylar Edmund of Sioux County High School. Skylar is the daughter of Adam and Carrie Edmund and will attend the University of Wyoming to study Human Resource Management.

— Jacey Garrett of Chadron High School. Jacey is the daughter of Chris and Julie Garrett and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Pre-Health.

— Carly Keller of Southeast High School. Carly is the daughter of Duane and Susan Keller and will attend Eastern Wyoming College to enter their Vet Tech Program.

— Elizabeth Mayer of Hemingford High School. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mike and Tonya Mayer and will attend Wayne State College to study Accounting.

— Wade Sanders of Alliance High School. Wade is the son of Tom & Teresa Sanders and will attend Texas Tech University to study Animal Science and Agribusiness.

— Matthew Vanatta of Torrington High School. Matthew is the son of Dennis and Susan Vanatta and will attend the University of Wyoming to study Mechanical Engineering and Agribusiness Management.

— Gabriel Varvel of Hay Springs High School. Gabriel is the son of Jim and Raime Varvel and will attend Chadron State College to study Business Management.

— Hannah Wasserburger of Crawford High School. Hannah is the daughter of J.R. and Billie Wasserburger and will attend Black Hills State University to study Education.

