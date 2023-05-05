WESTCO is pleased to announce 15 area scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 WESTCO Scholarship Program, from 13 high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.

Recipients include:

• Jackson Allen of Scottsbluff High School. Jackson is the son of Brad Allen and Jeana Allen-Linton and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Agri-Business.

• Jake Connell of Hyannis High School. Jake is the son of Zane and Susan Connell and will attend the Concordia University to study History and Agriculture Education.

• Hadley Fleming of Lingle-Fort Laramie High School. Hadley is the son of Patrick and Shannon Fleming and will attend the Eastern Wyoming College to study A.A.S. Welding.

• Klacie Groene of Torrington High School. Klacie is the daughter of Jason and Kelly Groene and will attend Casper College to study Animal Science and Agricultural Communications.

• Ashley Hunter of Sioux County High School. Ashley is the daughter of Ross and Trisha Hunter and will attend Casper College to study Agri-Business.

• Taren Hunter of Hemingford High School. Taren is the son of Shawn Hunter and Riki Hunter and will attend Chadron State College.

• Hally Johnson of Hay Springs High School. Hally is the daughter of Chris and Sarah Johnson and will attend Black Hills State University to study Pre-Med.

• Katie Klein of Wheatland High School. Katie is the daughter of Bill Klein and Jill Smith and will attend Chadron State College to study Elementary Education.

• Claire Linders of Bridgeport High School. Claire is the daughter of Scott and Brandi Linders and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Broadcasting.

• Jayda Meyring of Alliance High School. Jayda is the daughter of Jay and Shauna Meyring and will attend Texas Tech University to study Equine Science and Agri-Business.

• Kenzee Moffat of Garden County High School. Kenzee is the daughter of Brian “Moe” Moffat and Jenny Moffat and will attend Western Welding Academy to study Professional Pipe Welding.

• Cambree Schmaltz of Bayard High School. Cambree is the daughter of Eric and Britni Schmaltz and will attend Kansas State University to Agri-Business and Animal Science.

• Mia Skinner of Hay Springs High School. Mia is the daughter of Brett and Tina Skinner and will attend Wayne State College to study Elementary Education.

• Drew Smialek of Wheatland High School. Drew is the son of Doug and Dareth Smialek and will attend Casper College to study Agri-Business and Ag Science.

• Stella Wegner of Gordon-Rushville High School. Stella is the daughter of Ben and Krista Wegner and will attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture to study Animal Science and Agri-Business.