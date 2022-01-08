WESTCO Board of Directors recognized

The 80th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Western Cooperative Company (WESTCO) took place Wednesday, December 15 at the Westside Event Center in Alliance. Over 100 people attended the meeting.

Controller Shawn Nelson presented the financial reports for the 2021 fiscal year, showing the cooperative had $124 million in Sales and generated a Net Savings of $11.4 million.

In the Annual Board Report, Chairman Erik Peterson, of Gering, informed the members that 2021 was WESTCO’s best year in history and the Board approved Equity Redemption for all members age 70 and older. In total, WESTCO is returning $4 million in cash back to members, following the Annual Meeting.

President & CEO David Briggs, reviewed the six divisions that serve the members, highlighting many positives for the year, including a three percent rise in propane volume, a six percent increase in fuel volume, a 13 percent increase in feed volume, a 25 percent increase in chemical volume and a record year for fertilizer tons.

The Board recognized Matthew Ardissono, of Oshkosh, who fulfilled his term on the Board. Overall, Ardissono served on the WESTCO Board of Directors for four years. In other business, Tim Campbell, of Hemingford, was re-elected to serve another term, while Josh Payne, of Hemingford, was elected to join the Board of Directors.