WNCC director among inaugural class of NExt Pioneers

The Nebraska Tech Collaborative, a business-led Aksarben Workforce Initiative committed to convening leaders from government, education, and not-for-profit organizations across the state to develop, attract, and retain tech-talent and entrepreneurs to Nebraska, has announced the inaugural class of the NExt Pioneers. Paula Abbott, of Sidney, She serves as executive director of Western Nebraska Community College’s Alliance and Sidney campuses.

The NExt Pioneers project is focused on bringing together a select group of movers, makers, builders and shakers who are trailblazing paths that transform our golden plains and build new foundations for generations to come.

“We wanted to start by identifying the people who are currently investing their time and diverse talents in Nebraska to highlight their achievements and support them to keep building here. We’re thrilled with our initial cohort as they demonstrate the caliber of talent we have across our state. It’s dynamic leaders like this group that are shaping Nebraska’s future,” said Jess Charlsen, co-CEO of Job Share Connect and Program co-Chair of the NExt Pioneers.

Across their year in the program, NExt Pioneers will explore the tech advancements and opportunities across the state, connect with their cohort, educate and learn from peers and mentors, and pave the way for the next class of Pioneers in navigating the plains of the tech talent landscape.