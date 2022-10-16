WNCC graduates First Class B CDL student

Western Nebraska Community College has graduated its first Class B CDL driver. Steven Stands with the City of Scottsbluff completed the Class B theory training online and then took his behind-the-wheel driving skills training at the Scottsbluff campus.

Stands said he appreciated the training he received and said his Class B license permits him to drive the city’s dump trucks and plow trucks. Stands also acquired the tanker endorsement so he can operate a water truck. Instructor Steve Sinks said Stands was a skilled operator to begin with, scored very highly, and was the ideal student for kicking off WNCC’s Class B program.

A Class B CDL permits the drivers to operate a single vehicle weighing 26,001 pounds or more without a trailer. It also allows them to operate any vehicle towing a trailer that weighs less than 10,000 pounds.