Western Nebraska Community College student Maya Huirong Wilson was recently named as a finalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

The highly competitive national scholarship awards community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, service and a determination to complete their bachelor's degrees at top four-year institutions. This year, the scholarship was awarded to 60 scholars across the nation.

Wilson is a general studies major originally from Wuhan, China, but now lives in Scottsbluff with her adopted mother, Stacy Wilson. She will receive her Associate of Arts degree on May 13 from WNCC and plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall to study computer science.

"This has been a great accomplishment for me," Wilson said. "I want to thank my mother for pushing me to do my best and thank you to Amy Winters (PTK adviser) and William Loring (IT instructor) for granting me opportunities and experiences that have helped shape who I am today."

The scholarship awards up to $55,000 per year toward tuition living expenses, books and other fees to complete a bachelor's degree. Along with financial support, Cooke Undergraduate Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising, internship opportunities, study-abroad programs and graduate school funding, as well as a connection to a thriving network of more than 3,000 Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

More than 1,700 students from 448 community colleges applied for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.