WNCC's Winters selected to serve on PTK Honors Program Council

Western Nebraska Community College math instructor Amy Winters was selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to serve on the Honors Program Council.

"I am honored and excited to be a part of this team," Winters said. " I am looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and getting to share information and ideas."

The Honors Program Council is responsible for making recommendations about the biennial honors study topic, assisting with the Honors Program Guide, and serving on the Editorial Board for Civic Scholar: The Phi Theta Kappa Journal of Undergraduate Research. Council members are selected based on their broad knowledge of the Honors Study Topic, balance in their academic disciplines, and their understanding of and commitment to PTK.

Winters will serve as a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) representative for a four-year term, ending in 2026.

Winters has been a full-time math instructor at WNCC since 2011 and serves as a faculty advisor for the Scottsbluff Campus' PTK chapter, Lambda Pi.