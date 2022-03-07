Wojcik selected as Class B All-State guest director

CHADRON – Chadron State College Associate Professor Dr. John Wojcik has been selected by the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association to serve as guest director of the Class B All-State Band clinic March 26 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“It is an honor to be selected. The band represents the results of dedicated students, teachers, administrators, and parents who support the outstanding musical culture in the state of Nebraska,” Wojcik said.

Emiley Bond, president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association, said the association likes to choose college professors to work with high school students.

“It's an honor for the students to work with Dr. Wojcik, plus it’s a chance for him to encourage them to continue playing their instruments in college,” Bond said. “The group he conducts will be the most elite band students from all of the Class B schools from across Nebraska. It's quite an honor.”

Bond said Wojcik and the 43 student participants will play some challenging music together, including Impact by Randall Standridge and An Echo of the Infinite by Anne McGinty.

Wojcik has been a guest director for numerous clinics throughout his career including three times with Nebraska High School Conference Honor Bands during his tenure at CSC.