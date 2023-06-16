LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members for the 2023-24 school year.

“Investing in the youth of our great state as they work to accomplish their academic goals is important to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President. “We are proud to honor these outstanding individuals with college scholarships to play a small part in helping them achieve their goals.”

The five Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships are $500 each. Jacey McDaniel, of Wheatland, was among the recipients. McDaniel will be a freshman at the University of Wyoming pursuing a nursing degree. She is the daughter of Denise McDaniel.

Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation also awards three Continuing Education Scholarships of $500 each. Students receiving a Continuing Education Scholarship must be an entering college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student. Sydnie Fornstrom, of Pine Bluffs, was among the 2023 recipients. Fornstrom will be a senior at the University of Wyoming studying accounting with minors in agribusiness and human resource management. Her parents are Todd and Laura Fornstrom.