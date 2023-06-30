Happy Retirement Dr. L. Wayne Nochi Wayne will be retiring at the end of June after 44 years in Pharmacy. He started his career at Hatch Drug in Alliance and then moved on to manage the Co-Op Pharmacy in Scottsbluff. After many years, he began working at Walgreens and will finish his career at the RWMC Community Pharmacy. Wayne's family invites you to celebrate with him by sending a card to 48 Canyon Drive, Gering, NE 69341.
Retirement - Nochi
