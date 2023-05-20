Happy Retirement Trudy Varvel After 54 years of providing daycare, Trudy Varvel is retiring. There will be an open house hosted by her family at Newberry's on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Retirement - Trudy Varvel
