Retirement Greg Suhr Greg Suhr is retiring!! He is done getting up with the birds! Greg Suhr is retiring from the City of Gering, West Lawn Cemetary. Congratulations can be sent to: 1915 20th St., Gering, NE, 69341 or give him a call at 436-5963. P.S. He will probably still help you with your sprinkler repairs! His family thanks him for all his hard work. And to enjoy some free time!