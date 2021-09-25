 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retirement
0 comments

Retirement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Retirement

Retirement Greg Suhr Greg Suhr is retiring!! He is done getting up with the birds! Greg Suhr is retiring from the City of Gering, West Lawn Cemetary. Congratulations can be sent to: 1915 20th St., Gering, NE, 69341 or give him a call at 436-5963. P.S. He will probably still help you with your sprinkler repairs! His family thanks him for all his hard work. And to enjoy some free time!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Mike and Linda Minzey Mike and Linda Minzey of Terrytown will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on September 25th, 2021 with a…

Wedding
Weddings

Wedding

Wedding Kimberly K. Reifschneider & Phillip D. Reausaw Kimberly K. Reifschneider and Phillip D. Reausaw were united in marriage on Septemb…

Wedding
Weddings

Wedding

Wedding Yasmen Foos & Nelson Lewis Yasmen Foos of Torrington, Wy and Nelson Lewis also of Torrington, WY were united in marriage September…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 75th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthd…

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Gary & Chary Hutzel Gary & Chary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2021. They got engaged in Hawa…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Betty Schmitz Betty Schmitz will be turning 90 years old on September 27th, 2021. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren…

Birthday/Ben Mortimore
Birthdays

Birthday/Ben Mortimore

Birthday Ben Mortimore Ben Mortimore will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on September 13th. Please send him a card to remind him that he is …

Birthday
Anniversaries

Birthday

Anniversary Larry & Sherlin Foos Larry & Sherlin Foos will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 8th, 2021. They …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Mary Hopkins The family of Mary Hopkins of Bayard would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. Mry will turn 80 year…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Virginia Flores Virginia Flores of Gering will be celebrating her 80th birthday today Sunday September 12, 2021. Her husband Rauls Sr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News