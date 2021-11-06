Retirement Curtis and JoAnn Robinson The Robinsons are starting their retirement and are looking forward to some much needed rest and time with family. Thank you for your devotion to our family and Robinson Meat Processing. We are forever grateful for your support. The business will continue under new ownership. The children of Curtis and JoAnn Robinson are hosting a card shower in their honor. Thank you for your devotion to our family and business, Robinson Meat Processing. Please send the Robinson's into retirement with your best wishes.
