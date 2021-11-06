 Skip to main content
Retirement Dr. Mary Beth Wheeler Dr. Mary Beth Wheeler is retiring from Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic November 19, 2021, with plans for her daughter, Dr. Kira Bowhay to undertake management. A retirement party with refreshments will be held at Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic on November 19, 2021 from 3-5pm. Please join us in wishing Dr. Wheeler a happy retirement!

