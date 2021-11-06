Retirement Dr. Mary Beth Wheeler Dr. Mary Beth Wheeler is retiring from Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic November 19, 2021, with plans for her daughter, Dr. Kira Bowhay to undertake management. A retirement party with refreshments will be held at Bluffs Chiropractic Clinic on November 19, 2021 from 3-5pm. Please join us in wishing Dr. Wheeler a happy retirement!