Former Scottsbluff man promoted in Colorado Air National Guard

David was born to Rick and Mary Rice and graduated from Scottsbluff High School, continuing his education at WNCC for two years. He went on to the University of Northern Colorado in 2005. He enlisted in the Colorado Air National Guard in December 2006. In 2018, he was selected to attend Officer Training School and received his commission. He is currently stationed in Greeley, Colorado, serving as the chief of current operations with the 137th Space Warning Squadron. He is a space operations officer for the only survivable and endurable missing warning and nuclear detonation detection capability in the U.S. Air Force.