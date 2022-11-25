Scottsbluff library group thanks supporters

On behalf of the Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library I would like to thank the community for the support of our annual used book sale. I am so grateful for dedicated volunteers and a supportive community.

A special thanks goes to the Hampton Inn & Bekah Gorsuch for donating the room. Friends executive board Harriett Aden, Britta Skavdahl, and Mary and Cecil Trenkle worked tirelessly all weekend. Thanks the City of Scottsbluff, Transportation and Environmental Services for moving books. Thanks to Neal Smith for donating the storage unit. Thanks to the City of Scottsbluff for the use of their trucks and Karen Hunter for saving box flats.

Set-up and clean-up were tremendously aided by Bob Hawley, Cecil Trenkle, Cory Foster, Erandi Gunapala, Gina Cannon, Janice Casey, Jana Kehn, Janet Craven, Jim Gaspers, Lee and Jeanie Knudtson, Jo Haslow, Joyce Dohse, Joyce Moeller, Karen Bahnsen, Lynne Kanno, Mary Pauley, Carole Young and the Scottsbluff High School Honor Society. Tremendous credit goes to librarians Ethan Nelson, Jill Winchell, and Deb Carlson for their enthusiasm and hard work promoting the sale.

Sue Schemm, Chairman