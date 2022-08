Wedding Darci Davis / David Holbert Art and Loretta Davis would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Darci Davis, to David Holbert. The couple was wed July 16, 2022, in Riverton, Wyoming. Darci and David are both employed at Fremont County School District 38 and live Riverton. Art and Loretta are hosting an open house reception at Table Mountain Vineyards near Torrington from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 14. All are invited to celebrate with the newlyweds.