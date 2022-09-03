Wedding - Kendall and Trisha Bush

Wedding Kendall and Trisha Busch Kendall and Trisha Busch were married on June 18, 2022, at the Hotel 21 Ballroom followed by a reception at Weborg 21. Both Kendall and Trisha grew up in the Panhandle. They both raised their families with their first spouses. Trisha's children include Karissa (TJ) Harvey from Gering and the late Salena Cochrane. Kendall's children are Mariah (Dakota) Webb from Sheridan, Wyoming, and Cutler (Cassidy) Busch from Gering. They share three granddaughters, Grace and Lily Harvey and Afton Webb. Kendall's parents are Robert and Norma Busch and the late Audrey Pieper, all of Mitchell. Trisha's parents are Fred and Lucy Garcia from Gering. Kendall runs Busch Farms where he farms 1,400 acres south of Mitchell. He serves on several boards: Mitchell Valley Cemetery, American Sugarbeet Growers Association and Nebraska Sugarbeet Growers Association. Trisha owns and runs an in-home daycare. She began her daycare business 26 years ago. The couple will celebrate their honeymoon by ringing in the New Year in Cancun, Mexico. Kendall and Trisha reside in their home, Busch's Cottonwood Acreage, just west of Scottsbluff.