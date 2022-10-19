 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wedding - Tyler and Adam Bakkehaug

Wedding Announcement

Tyler Dalton Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott Bakkehaug united in marriage during an intimate ceremony in Sheridan, Wyo. on August 17. Family and friends celebrated the couple in Alliance at the home of Roger and Debi Bakkehaug (grandparents to Adam) on Saturday, Oct. 8. Adam was born in Alliance to Herby Bakkehaug of Alliance, Neb. and Stephanie Hood of Sheridan, Wyo. He is the grandson of Roger and Debi Bakkehaug- of Alliance, Lois and Dan Robertson- of Alliance, and Mike and Marilyn Hood- of Beulah, N.D. Tyler is the son of Heather Wright of Billings, MT and Travis Fitzpatrick of Sheridan, Wyo. The couple currently reside in Wyoming with plans to hopefully move to Nebraska in the future.

