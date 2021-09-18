Wedding Yasmen Foos & Nelson Lewis Yasmen Foos of Torrington, Wy and Nelson Lewis also of Torrington, WY were united in marriage September 18, 2021 at 4pm at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering, NE. Yasmen is the daughter of Brad and Tami Foos of Guernsey, WY. Nelson is the son of Jim and Alana Lippincott of Torrington, WY. Maid of honor was D'Aryn Belcher. Bridesmaids were Kelsea Brothwell & Willow Ashmore. Bestman was Kevin Chapman. Groomsmen were Pedro Soto & Tanner Wyse. The flower girl was Lynley Lewis (daughter)and the ring bearer was Garetth Foos (nephew). Following the ceremony , a reception was held at the Weborg 21 Centre. The bride is a 2015 graduate of Guernsey High School and she graduated from Black Hills State University with a Bachelors degree in Graphic Design & Communications. She is currently employed as a Special Education Para. The groom is a 2015 graduate of Southeast High School and is currently employed as an Agriculturist at Lippincott Livestock. Their honeymoon will be taken at a later date. They will make their residence in Torrington, WY.