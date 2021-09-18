Wedding Kimberly K. Reifschneider & Phillip D. Reausaw Kimberly K. Reifschneider and Phillip D. Reausaw were united in marriage on September 26, 2020 in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Kim is the daughter of Earlene Reifschneider of Spearfish, SD and the late Ron Reifschneider of Minatare, NE. Phil is the son of Ralph and Carol Reausaw of Lead, SD. The ceremony was held at the Tretheway Pavilion in Spearfish City Park with Pastor Fredrick Johnson officiating. The Maid of Honor was cousin of the bride, Casey Reifschneider of Windsor, CO. Bridesmaids were Jill Ulrich of Gering, NE and Taren Leider of Minatare, NE, both friends of the bride. The Flower Girl was Sophie Wilson 2nd cousin of the Groom. The Best Man was Ralph Reausaw, Father of the Groom. Groomsmen were Jess Reausaw of Spearfish, SD and Ryan Reausaw of Rapid City, SD, both brothers of the Groom. The Ring Bearer was Finn Reausaw nephew of the Groom. A small reception followed at the pavilion with dinner and dancing. The couple will celebrate their honeymoon and 1 year anniversary this September 2021 at Honeymoon Island State Park, Clearwater, Florida.