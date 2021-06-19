Wedding Samantha Baird & Brian Ward Brian Ward formerly of Scottsbluff and Samantha Baird of Parker, Colorado were united in marriage May 1, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Castle Rock, Colorado with Rev. James Baird, uncle of the bride officiating. Brian is the son of Ron and Pam Ward of Scottsbluff. Samantha is the daughter of Dan and Teresa Baird of Elizabeth, Colorado. The attendants were Cassandra Baird, sister of the bride; Elizabeth Baird, sister-in-law of the bride; Kimberly Brening, sister of the groom; Natalie Lavrisha, friend of the bride; Sarah Baird, Megan Baird, and Grace Baird, cousins of the bride; Christopher Brening, brother-in-law of the groom; Matthew Clause, cousin of the groom; Andrew Baird, brother of the bride; and Kevin Graughberger, friend of the groom. Following the ceremony a reception and dance was held at Cielo of Castle Pines in Castle Rock, Colorado. The groom is a Histotechnologist with the University of Colorado and the bride is a Doctor of Pharmacy with CVS. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in southern California and now make their home in Parker, Colorado.