Welcome Rev. Francis Kinyua The United Methodist Churches of Gering First (900 0 Street), Melbeta (400 Bentley St.) and Centro de Alabanza y Adoracion (1825 Country Club Road, Gering) WELCOMES their new Pastor. Rev. Francis Kinyua was appointed pastor on July 1st to the above 3 Parishes by Bishop Ruben Saenz of the United Methodist Kansas/Nebraska Great Plains Conference. Pastor Kinyua previously served United Methodist Churches in Minneola, Kansas, and The Church at Spring Forest in Hillsborough, North Carolina (The North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church). He is married and the father of three children. We WELCOME Pastor Kinyua and his family to Western Nebraska.