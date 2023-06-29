Area entities have announced closures for the Independence Day holiday.

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works, Alliance Public Library, Sallows Military Museum, Public Transit, Alliance Municipal Landfill and the Municipal Building. All offices will resume their regular hours on Wednesday, July 5.

The Knight Museum will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

The City of Gering offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day. City of Bayard, Gering and Mitchell residential and commercial customers normally collected on Tuesday will be collected on Monday, July 3. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.